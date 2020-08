Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvia May Huss, age 80, of Palmetto, Florida, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Florida.



She was born on July 18, 1940 in McKenzie, Tennessee.



Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.

