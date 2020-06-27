Tara M. Grubbs, of Coldwater, age 29, passed away at Ascension Borgess Hospital on Sunday, July 21, 2020.
Tara was born in Coldwater on February 21, 1991. Tara was an extremely caring person with a loving heart, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was full of energy and lit up the room as soon as she walked in it. She was always happy and had a bubbly personality that will be missed by all.
Tara is survived by her mother, Tina Marvin; father, Charles Pope; brothers, Eric and Brett Grubs; grandmother, Ann Heath and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Carolyn Myers.
In accordance with the wishes of her family, Tara has been cremated and no service is scheduled at this time. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com Arrangements by: Joldersma& Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick St., - Kalamazoo, MI 49001 – 269-343-2628
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 27, 2020.