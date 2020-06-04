Teresa Lee Chapman, 60, of Union City, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.