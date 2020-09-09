1/
Terry J. Wilber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Joe Wilber, 55, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Terry will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1-4 PM at 1005 Lyman Road Quincy, MI 49082.

On May 21, 1988 he married Karen Herman in Coldwater at St. Charles Catholic Church and she survives. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved