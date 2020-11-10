Terry L. Boatman Jr., 45, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born March 15, 1975 in Albion to Terry and Charlotte (Signor) Boatman Sr. He married Christina Morris on November 3, 1999 and she survives.



Terry graduated from Quincy High School in 1993 and went on to earn his Associates Degree from Kellogg Community College. He was employed at the Lakeland Correctional Facility as a Corrections Officer. Terry loved hunting, spending time with family, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.



Surviving besides his wife, Christina is two children, Brandon and Kymberly Boatman, both of Quincy; parents, Terry and Charlotte Boatman of Litchfield; siblings, Carie (Jerald) Sours of Litchfield, Travis (Christina) Boatman of Dansville and Cody (Jessica) Boatman of Quincy.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angel Lynn; grandparents, Willis and Barbara Signor and Gale and Genevieve Boatman; aunt, Ann Signor; and uncle, Roy Signor.



Funeral services for Terry Boatman, Jr. will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the South Litchfield Baptist Church with Minister Jeanette Strauss officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-6 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation.

