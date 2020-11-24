Thomas Andrew Lackey passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Tom was born to Joseph and Martha Lackey of Coldwater, MI on November 7, 1952 . Tom graduated from Coldwater High School in 1970.



In 1979, Tom married Brenda Young of Burr Oak, MI. After a short courtship of just 6 months they went on to enjoy 41 years of marriage and the gift of two children; Adam Joseph and Keri Ann. Tom was always quick to share "being their parent was such an honor." His family enjoyed their life together in Sturgis, Michigan where Tom worked as the head herdsman at Fairgrove Farms and later at Ross Laboratories, from where he retired and started his greatest adventure with a move to Montana. There Tom and Brenda lived in Raynesford, a remote area of central Montana where they quickly settled into a wonderful community of ranchers where they built lasting friendships. It was on their ranches that Tom worked as a ranch hand, helping with cattle drives and experienced some of the greatest adventures of his life. He would tell us it was more than the country that he liked, "It was a dream come true with the best work and best neighbors, all the while living in the most beautiful place we ever lived." Tom loved that elk herds, mountain lions, bears and vast open ranges were part of their new daily life.



In the spring of 2019, Tom and Brenda followed their son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren back to Michigan where they settled into their new home in Petoskey, MI. Where again, Tom found great enjoyment in new friends, nature, and spending time combing the shoreline for Petoskey stones while walking his dog Doc.



Throughout Tom's life nature, animals and wildlife were passionate interests of his. Always eager to walk in the woods, fish in the streams, build bluebird houses for the canyon roads, Tom was drawn to the beauty of the world that surrounded him. His interest and knowledge of nature far surpassed most.



Tom will always be remembered for his unquestionable work ethic, gentle approach to life, kindness, thoughtfulness, true friendships, and his undeniable love for his wife, children, grandsons, and family.



Tom is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Keri Ann Carson, his much loved and adored grandsons Finnegan and Felix Carson, father and mother in law Elmer and Betty Young, brothers; John (Nancy) Lackey, Robbie (Patricia) Lackey, half-brother Michael (Susan) Lackey, sisters; Peggy (Carmie) Gilbert, Skip (Danny) Davis, half-sisters; Bonnie (Tom) Wiser, Gail (Andy) Remogna, sister-in-laws; Beth (Randy) Smoker, Shirley (Lloyd) Mallow, Darlyn (Butch) Holbrook, Susie (Marty) Eldred, many cherished nieces and nephews and his forever friends in Coldwater, Sturgis and Montana.



He was preceded in death by his son Adam Joseph Lackey, son-in-law Nick Carson, and parents Joseph and Martha Lackey, half-brothers; James Richards and Charles Richards



A celebration of life is planned once the world finds it can celebrate safely together after COVID.



In lieu of a memorial, you can honor Tom's life by taking a hike in the woods, throwing a line in the water, or offering a smile and a hello to a stranger. He would be pleased.

