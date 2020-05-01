|
Thomas Joseph Zimmerman, 79, of Ypsilanti, formerly of Quincy, passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born on November 14, 1940 in Flint to Thurman and Dorothy (Bowser) Zimmerman.
Thomas graduated from Quincy High School in 1960. He married Susan Rose (Jenkot) on November 25, 1971 and she preceded him in death shortly after their marriage.
Thomas is survived by niece, Kay Zimmerman.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Max.
Thomas Joseph Zimmerman will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 1, 2020