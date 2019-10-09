|
Thressa M. Phinney, 99, of Battle Creek, formerly of Bronson, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care in Battle Creek.
Visitation for Thressa will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a Rosary being recited at 6:30 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Fr. John Tran officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson.
Thressa was born on September 21, 1920 to William and Julia (Barkowski) Bykowski in Bronson. She was married to George Phinney. Thressa worked at Douglas Manufacturing in Bronson for many years.
She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Battle Creek and was a member of St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson, as well as their Rosary Society. She loved taking family pictures and showing home movies. Thressa was the first to have a television. She also enjoyed walking and watching the Weather Channel.
Thressa is survived by her nieces and nephews; Colleen Bruce of Casa Grande, Arizona, Ron Losinski of Miami, Florida, Brian Gladstone of Coldwater, Janice Gross of Grinnell, Iowa, Sharon Delaney of Ocala, Florida, Cheryl Stickler of Paragould, Arkansas, Melissa Evans of Paragould, Arkansas, Lori Hill of Greenville, Cammi Hess of Manton, Lana Shafer of E. Lansing,, Penny Shafer of Battle Creek and Patty Hartman of Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her brothers, Frank, William and Laddie Bykowski and her sisters, Louise Gladstone, Margaret Starrett, Dorothy Kubasiak and Mary Jane Shafer.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary of Assumption Church or St. Jerome Catholic Church in Battle Creek. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019