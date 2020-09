Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Allan Barnett, 51, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born October 9, 1968 in Albion to William Barnett and Betty (Jordan) Deming.



There will be no services or calling hours at this time. Burial will take place at Mt Hope Cemetery in Litchfield at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store