Tom Van Dove of Montgomery, Michigan died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born in Hillsdale on September 25, 1942 to Van and Iella Dove. He attended Quincy Schools graduating with the class of 1960. He received his Bachelor of Education in 1963 from the University of Hawaii and earned a Master of Educational Leadership from Western Michigan.
Tom taught in La Bell, FL, Ocala, FL and then in Union City, MI and Camden-Frontier, MI. He became first the Elementary Principal and then Superintendant of Schools at C-F. He coached basketball there also, which was a source of joy to him. He moved on and was Superintendant of Schools at Leslie, MI. Tom and his staff won a prestigious national award from the John F. Kennedy Center for Excellence for Outstanding Excellence in Innovations in State and Local Governments. Tom was honored by New York's Mayor Koch at a special breakfast at Gracie Mansion. From there he left for an interview on the Today Show on television. He appeared numerous times with Tim Skubiac discussing educational matters on Lansing's Channel 10. For trying to keep the Rural Bible Mission in C-F's schools, he gained national attention to the problem. For his efforts he was named Gideon's Man of the Year.
He was an interim vice-principal at Stockbridge, an adjunct professor at Cleary College, and headmaster at Pansophia Academy in Coldwater.
Tom married Betty Parker on September 17, 1961. She survives. They raised three children, David, Rachel and Wesley Dove. Rachel and Wesley survive. Three grandsons also survive their grandfather, Parker Dove, Jonah Dove and Dane Dove.
Funeral services for Tom Van Dove will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Tom will be laid to rest beside his son, David in the California Township Cemetery followingthe service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 14, 2019