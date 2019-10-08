Home

Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
Tommy M. Bone

Tommy M. Bone Obituary
Tommy Michael Bone, 73, of Sherwood, passed away at home on Monday, October 7, 2019 under the care of family and Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Crossroads Church in Sherwood with Pastor Trent Hammond officiating. Visitation will be held at the church just prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019
