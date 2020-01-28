|
Tommy Olmstead, 89, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Coldwater, with Pastors David Pierce and Bob Ward officiating. A private family burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Tommy was born July 31, 1930, in Angola, Ind., to Walter and Margaret (Whitmer) Smith. She married Royce A. Olmstead on Oct. 24, 1948, in Coldwater. He preceded her in death May 12, 2007.
Mrs. Olmstead worked for Department of Social Services for 20 years. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church, serving in many capacities, including Christian education director and Sunday school teacher for over 50 years. Tommy spoke for many Christian women's clubs, women's retreats and mother/daughter banquets. She was a Bible teacher at the Branch County Jail, volunteer Chaplain at Florence Crane women's prison and was chosen Woman of the Year in 2018 by Power of the Purse. Tommy's passion was establishing "Tommy's House," a recovery facility for women who need extra help in maintaining a sober life.
Tommy enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and, most of all, baking cookies for EVERYONE. Her cookie-baking ended when she relocated to Grand Vista in 2016, leaving her home of over 50 years. Her greatest joy came from her family, especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tommy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-love, Michael (Deborah) Olmstead of Derby, Kan., Steven (Patty) Olmstead of Coldwater, David (LaDonia) Olmstead of Angola, Ind., Jim (Kathy) Olmstead of Quincy and Tom (Jody) Olmstead of Coldwater; her foster son, Larry (Carla) Raymond of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Smith.
Memorials may be directed to Tommy's House or Forgotten Man Ministries. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020