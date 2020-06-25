V. Gaye Currier
1942 - 2020
V. Gaye Currier, age 77, of Burr Oak, Mich., passed away Sunday evening June 21, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater, Mich.

She was born October 29, 1942 in Portageville, Missouri daughter of Amos and Rosa (Norman) Fisher.

Gaye resided in Burr Oak for the past 33 years coming from Quincy, Michigan.

On May 22, 1987 she married William L. Currier at the United Brethren Church in Coldwater.

She had been employed at the St. Joseph County Register of Deeds office in Centreville, Associated Truck Lines and Leran Copper and Brass both in Coldwater and worked in the banking business in Quincy.

She was a member of the Sturgis Evangelical Church. She enjoyed sewing, fishing and loved traveling with her daughters.

She is survived by her husband: William; mother: Rosa Fisher and sister: Brenda (Ronnie) Trowbridge both in Caruthersville, MO; two daughters: LaRae (Bill) Ganch of California and Dana (Jeffrey Gollnick) Dunn of Sherwood, MI; one step-daughter: Carolyn (Joe) Wickey of Goshen, IN; two step-sons: Dennis (Kathy) Currier of Burr Oak, MI and Doug (Rosalie) Currier of Coldwater, MI; step-daughter-in-law: Rita (Dale) Ultz of Burr Oak, MI; 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; one brother: Randall Fisher and step-son: Richard Currier.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-3284. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time and funeral home policy is all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Funeral services celebrating the life of Gaye Currier will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday at the Burr Oak Missionary Church in Burr Oak. Masks will be required and seating in the church will be limited. Interment and graveside services will take place at the Pemiscot Memorial Gardens in Caruthersville, MO.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Currier's memory consider the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or the charity of one's choice.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burr Oak Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
2696513284
