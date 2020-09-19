1/1
Valentina M. Kitley
1959 - 2020
Valentina "Tina" Marie Kitley, age 60, of Siren, Wis., passed away suddenly on Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home.
Tina was born July 25, 1959, in Coldwater, and raised by her parents, MaryAnn (Bilicki) and Richard D. Himebaugh. She attended Bronson High School.
Tina enjoyed going thrift shopping and was a notorious bargain shopper, frequenting many local garage sales and spoiling her grandchildren with her finds. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Preceding Tina in death are her parents; sister, Victoria (Vicki) Ludwick; and grandmother, Victoria Bilicki.
Tina is survived by her children: Danielle (Matthew) Kolecki, Chelsea (Bret) Talley and Dylan Kitley; grandchildren: Adam Ubl, Tucker Kolecki, Benjamin Kolecki, Amaya Nielson and Aylah Kitley; fur-baby, Luca; siblings: Daniel (Tina) Himebaugh, Michael (Luann Rzepka) Himebaugh, Julie (Leonard) Stempien, and David Himebaugh; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Per Tina's wishes, she will be laid to rest in St Mary's Cemetery in Bronson, on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 19, 2020.
