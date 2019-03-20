|
Valerie D. Rathbun, 42, of Lansing, formerly of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 15, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3 – 7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Jim Erwin of Bethel Gilead Church officiating. Interment will follow at Bronson Cemetery.
Valerie was born January 9, 1977 in Coldwater, MI to Duane and Cindy (Green) Rathbun. She graduated from Coldwater High School in 1995 and earned her Associates Degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography from Jackson Community College in 1998.
Valerie had previously worked for GE Health Care for 13 years. She was currently working for Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids as an Ultrasound Technician.
Val belonged to several organizations within her profession. She was passionate about animals, and especially loved horses. She spent much of her time breeding, showing and riding horses. In earlier years, Val had been very active in Branch County 4-H. She enjoyed fishing and making fused glass.
Valerie is survived by her parents Duane & Cindy Rathbun of Coldwater, her brother Daren (Autumn) Rathbun of Coldwater, her grandparents Dwight & Donna Green of Coldwater, her aunts and uncles Nancy (Rob Potter) Green of Green Valley, AZ, Steven (Mary) Rathbun of Tekonsha, Dale (Pam) Rathbun of Tavares, FL, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lyle & Mary Rathbun and Patricia Green.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch Co. Humane Society or the Hidden Ponds Horse rescue. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019