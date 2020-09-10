Valerie Lake, 66, of Coldwater, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at home under the care of her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service celebrating Val's life will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 16,2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha, 914 N. Main Street, Tekonsha, MI 49092. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5-8 P.M., also at the church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com