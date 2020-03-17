|
Vera Odum Rufenacht passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home in Coldwater at the age of 90. She was born February 16, 1930 in Hubert, Onslow County, North Carolina to the late James Carl and Carrie Belle (Glancy) Odum. She was raised on a farm near Queen's Creek, an estuary abundant in seafood.
Her philosophy of "If it's worth doing it, it's worth doing it right" served her well as she was the salutatorian of the Swansboro class of 1948 where she was a member of four championship basketball teams. She graduated as valedictorian of the Greenville SC School of Nursing, Class of 1951, and began a career as a surgical nurse that included hospitals in SC, NC, FL, CO and MI.
She married Duane C. Rufenacht in Swansboro on September 13, 1959 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband, sons Joel (Pam Wilkes Kauffman) Rufenacht, Peter (Carol) Rufenacht, Jacob Rufenacht and Ben (Jenny) Rufenacht as well as grandchildren Allison Rufenacht, Luke Rufenacht, Rachel Rufenacht, Avery Rufenacht, Megan Rufenacht, Noah Rufenacht and Ethan Rufenacht and great-grandchild Melody Vera Mitchell, step-grandchildren Zachariah (Catie)Wilkes, Zebediah (Brandy) Wilkes, Jeremiah (Ashley) Wilkes and step-great-grandchildren Luke Wilkes, October Wilkes, Coraline Wilkes, Liam Wilkes and Rowan Wilkes. She is also survived by her brother James Sherwin (Charlene) Odum, sister-in-laws' Lorraine Odham and Helen Odum as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers Malcolm C. Odham and Wayne D. Odum.
She was baptized at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Swansboro, and transferred membership to Salem Mennonite Church and later to the First Presbyterian Church and was active in all three organizations. She was very involved in her children's activities, was a Red Cross volunteer, enjoyed cooking seafood, baking, especially custard pumpkin pies, teaching bible school, bird watching, traveling, gardening and was a consummate stock investor. She was an original volunteer in the Harvard Medical School Nurses' Health Study that led to many new medical findings. She had an abiding dislike of germs, house dirt and copperhead snakes. She spent much of her married life in Waldron, MI and later she and Duane retired to Coldwater Lake. They developed an interest in nut growing and spent many days tending 10 acres of walnut trees.
A Memorial Service and visitation for friends will be held at a later date. Vera donated her body to the University of Michigan Medical School. Private family interment will take place at a later date at the Waldron Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, Presbyterian Women, or the Waldron District Library, or a .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020