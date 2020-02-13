|
Veronica D. "Ronnie" Muckel, 74 of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home under hospice care while surrounded by her loving family.
In following Ronnie's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Veronica was born March 2, 1945 to Frank and Margaret (Leaf) Lamberson in Coldwater. She was a graduate of Colon High School. On July 2, 1966 she married the love of her life Lynn Muckel in Colon. Ronnie worked as a bus driver for many years before retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Coldwater Eagles. Ronnie and Lynn raised quarter horses and enjoyed traveling.
Everyone loved Ronnie, you couldn't help it! She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her many dogs meant the world to her. Ronnie had a quick wit, a twinkle in her eye and a little bit of sarcasm that would put everyone over the top.
Words to remember: "When someone you love becomes a memory, a memory becomes a treasure".
Ronnie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lynn Muckel of Coldwater; her sons Chad Muckel of Quincy and Tim (Holli) Muckel of Coldwater; her sisters Judy Brocker of Paragould, AR, and Beth Pagels of Coldwater; her grandchildren Hannah, Tyler, Lexie, and Carsen; her brother and sister in-laws Randy (Sandy) Jackson, Jack (Annette) Muckel, Tom (Diane) Muckel, and Don (Rhonda) Muckel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Gloria Hauk.
Memorials may be directed to the Promedica Cancer Center. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020