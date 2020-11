Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor Eicher Sr., 80, of Athens Township, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.



Funeral services will take place at 9:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Levi Delagrange residence, 3837 S Drive South, Athens, MI 49011. Visitation will take place Tuesday, November 10, 2020 afternoon and all day on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Levi Delagrange residence. Interment will take place at Burlington Old Order Amish Cemetery in Burlington Township.



The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store