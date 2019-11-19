|
Violet J. Cutler, 89, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Maplelawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. She was born June 20, 1930 in Napanee, IN to Melvin and Merle Lechlitner. Violet married Raymond Cutler on November 9, 1985 and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2019.
Memorial services for Violet Cutler will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Coldwater Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Bayani Pastrana officiating. Private family burial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Battle Creek Veteran's Hospital.
