Virgil F. Claar, 96, of Eustis, Fla., passed away September 11, 2019.

He was born in Coldwater to Orville and Estella Claar. He resided in Michigan for most of his life, moving to Florida in 1997. Virgil was employed by Union Pump Company of Battle Creek as a machinist and retired as a methods engineer. He was also self-employed as a farmer for many years. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe, and was a member of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Virgil is survived by his stepson, Lawrence Greuter of Estis, Fla.; children Thomas (Shirley) Claar of Bad Axe, Steven (Sheila) Claar of Jackson and Veronica "Vikki" (Mark) Mills of Kissimmee, Fla.; his daughter-in-law, Ann Claar of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Alice (Stark, Greuter) Claar; his wife of 10 years, June (Stroh) Claar; his wife of 10 years, Ruth (Parks) Claar; his son, Michael Claar; and two grandchildren.

Following his wishes, Virgil has been cremated and buried at Sherwood, Michigan, Cemetery. A graveside memorial service will be held there at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store