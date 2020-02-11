|
Virginia Ann King, 82, of Tekonsha, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 914 N. Main Street, Tekonsha, with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Interment will be at Windfall Cemetery in Tekonsha Township at a later date. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, just prior to the funeral, also at the First Baptist Church.
The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020