Virginia I. Sherman was called into the Lord's arms on November 21, 2020 at Drew's Place in Coldwater at the age of 98.
Private interment was held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Virginia was born December 18, 1921 in Coldwater, MI to Frank D. & Gladys (Bollman) Herlan. She married Charles W. Sherman on May 4, 1951 in Bellevue, OH in the presence of best friends Ray & Virginia Gilbert. Charles died in the line of duty on January 31, 1965 while serving as Coldwater's Fire Chief.
Together they had two sons, Richard M. Sherman and James P. Sherman.
After graduating from high school, Virginia worked at Local Finance as well as Branch County Bank and Federal Savings and Loan all in Coldwater. In 1965, she became one of the original three employees of the newly formed Branch Intermediate School District. She retired from BISD as an administrative assistant in 1989.
Virginia was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved to travel and dine with her close friends. Good food was a passion of hers. She was always a positive person with never an unkind word for anyone. She was a woman of strong faith, attending the First Baptist Church until her health prohibited. Virginia loved her family and was very proud of all of them. She was well liked and respected by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Virginia is survived by her sons Richard (Joan) Sherman of Coldwater, James Sherman of Litchfield, her grandchildren Eric (Karah) Sherman, Christopher Sherman all of Coldwater, Michael Sherman of Quincy, Melissa (Shawn) Barnes of Eaton Rapids, Rachel Sherman of Dallas, TX; great grandchildren Allison Sherman, Bennett Sherman, Madeline Aughenbaugh, Charlotte Barnes and Sophia Barnes.
A special thank you to the wonderful people at Drews Place in Coldwater for the incredible care, love and support shown Virginia and family during her nearly six year stay there. Thank you also to the staff at Southern Care Hospice Services.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch Area Food Pantry.