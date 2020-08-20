Virginia Lois Smith, 92, of Reading, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born on September 12, 1927 to Jacob S. and Hazel (McLaughlin) Flowers. Virginia married Otis E. Smith on October 31, 1945. He went home to the Lord in 2009.
Virginia was a devoted Christian and spent many of her younger years serving as a Sunday School teacher. She attended North Reading Baptist Church, was a longtime supporter of Crossroads Farm and loved the time she spent volunteering at Crossroads. She enjoyed reading, playing cards with her card club and spending time with family and friends. She and Otis spent many happy years traveling and camping with Quincy Night Owls Camping Club and often took their grandchildren along on their adventures. Their 63 years of adventure took them to every mainland state.
Virginia is survived by her granddaughters, MiChelle (Bruce) Fowler of Reading, Kathrine (Dennis) Miller of Camden, Jessica (Tim) Miner of Quincy and Megan Gardner of Camden; great grandchildren: Rochelle Romero, Katie Fowler, Shaena and Dillon Miller, Riley, Brandon, and Tyler Miner, Brieanna Gardner, Raelynn Roddy, Britney (Michael) Tanner and Erika, Hailey, and Dameion Gardner. Also surviving are ten great-great grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Virginia has been eternally reunited with her parents, one sister, three brothers, one son-in-law and her children; Cheryl Jean Smith and David Wayne Smith.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at North Reading Baptist Church with Reverend Doug Routledge officiating. Interment will take place in Cambria Cemetery #2 following the service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, August 23 from 2-6 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Face masks are required for indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Farm by mail or at crossroadsfarm.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
