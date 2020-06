Virginia V. Herman, 94, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Grand Vista.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 PM, prior to the mass, at St. Mary's. Private interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com