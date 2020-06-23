Virginia V. Herman, 94, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Grand Vista.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 PM, prior to the mass, at St. Mary's. Private interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.