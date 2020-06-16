Vivian Ann Russell
Vivian Ann Russell, 73, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home. She was born January 9, 1947 in Charlotte, Michigan to Russell and Florence (Cole) Lockwood. Vivian married Richard E. Russell on March 9, 1981 and he preceded her in death in 2018.

A private celebration of life for Vivian Ann Russell will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
