Vivian Ann Russell, 73, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home. She was born January 9, 1947 in Charlotte, Michigan to Russell and Florence (Cole) Lockwood. Vivian married Richard E. Russell on March 9, 1981 and he preceded her in death in 2018.
A private celebration of life for Vivian Ann Russell will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.