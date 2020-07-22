1/1
Wallace G. Everline
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace "Wally" G. Everline, 89, of Quincy, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Wayne County to Samuel S. and Edna A. (Cleveland) Everline. On October 25, 1953, he married Lolita "Lee" McDaniel and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2019.
Wally graduated from Quincy High School in 1950 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He then received a vocational degree as a tool and die maker. He was employed at Cambria Tool in Hillsdale for 32 years. He also was a farmer for many years caring for his fathers and his own farm. Wally belonged to Quincy American Legion.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandy (Greg) Tuckey of Quincy, Dawn Jones of Quincy and Lori (Dave) Jones of Burlington; two sons, Doug (Laura) Everline and Chris (Cheryl Everline, both of Quincy; 18 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife, Lee, Wally was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sam Everline; and asister, Delores Marsh.
Graveside services for Wallace "Wally" G. Everline will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Fisher Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fresenius Dialysis Center in Coldwater.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefunerlhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Fisher Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved