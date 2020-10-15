Walter Eugene "Gene" Menning passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio.



Gene was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 22, 1930. He lived in Toledo, Ohio most of his life and then retired with his wife Shari in Coldwater, Michigan. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Shari Shumacker Menning, and is survived by his children Rebecca Hoagland, Roberta (Terry) Rodeman, Elizabeth (Stephen) Tompkins and Dr. David (Peggy) Menning. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jim, Carly, Marielle, Benji, Conor, Madison and Chloe.

