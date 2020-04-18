|
|
Wanda E. Kosmerick, 80, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Wanda was born May 30, 1939 in Sturgis, MI to Burr & Erma (Swift) Howland. She married Raymond W. Kosmerick, Jr. on June 15, 1957 in Coldwater. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2018.
Wanda worked for 30 years for the US Postal Service as a rural carrier, retiring in 1999. She had previously worked for Quality Springs and Douglas Manufacturing.
Mrs. Kosmerick was a member of Lockwood Community Church and had also attended Bethel-Gilead Church. She enjoyed gardening, luncheons and monthly meetings with her friends, especially the Class of '57 Girls Club and the Post Office Girls Club. Wanda lived for garage sales and auctions that she would attend with her dear friend Leslee Fee. Most of all, Wanda treasured time with her family and being at home on the family farm.
Wanda is survived by her children Scott (Donna Hall) Kosmerick of Coldwater, Sandra (Andy) Chestnut of Charleston, SC, her brothers and sister-in-law Jerry Carpenter of Bronson, Jerome & Vicki Kosmerick of Battle Creek, her grandchildren Zackary Kosmerick, Erika (Jay) Hutchinson, Callie Chestnut, AJ Chestnut and her great granddaughter Sydney Sue Coss. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Irene Mae Gest, Sharon Carpenter and Wilma Carr.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020