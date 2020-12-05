1/1
Wanda Freeburn
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Freeburn, 86, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 9, 1934 in Hillsdale to Alvin and Eva (Fouts) Young. She married Eugene Freeburn on May 15, 1957 and he preceded her in death on September 28, 2016.

Wanda was a member of the Montgomery American Legion and the Moose Lodge of Fremont. She loved spending time with her family and sitting on her back porch swing.

Survivors include three children, Tammy (Gary) Vanderpool, Pam (Perry) Knepper and Brad (Teri) Freeburn, all of Montgomery; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters, Janet (Al) Schindler of Montgomery and Linda (Larry) Long of Hillsdale; and brother, Ronnie (Lena) Young of Montpelier.

In addition to her husband, Eugene, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bob Latson; three brothers and three sisters.

In the interest of public health and safety, private funeral and graveside services will be held for Wanda Freeburn. Public visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. In compliance with current regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fremont Fire Department. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved