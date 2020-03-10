|
|
Wanda May Carter, 69, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Wanda was born July 31, 1950, in Coldwater, to Harry and Frances (Ellis) Rogers. She married Roger A. Carter on Oct. 25, 1969, in Coldwater.
Mrs. Carter was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Roger; her children Christopher Carter of Coldwater and Jennifer (Chad) Birch of Quincy; and siblings Ron Rogers of Quincy, Harry Rogers of San Diego and Joyce Hatfield of Coldwater. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Shirley Button. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 10, 2020