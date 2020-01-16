|
Wanda Virginia Hedgcock, age 98, of Albion passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Masonic Pathways in Alma, Mich. Wanda was born on January 4, 1922 in Howe, Ind., to Walter Addison and Lulu Marguerite (Harris) Ridley.
She was a graduate of Burr Oak High School, and was employed as a bookkeeper at Boyer Lumber Company until her marriage to Sloan Franklin Hedgcock, D.D.S. on January 4, 1949.
Wanda was known by friends and family for her industrious, patient, humble, and positive personality. She was an avid letter writer, through which she kept connected to several extended family members. Mrs. Hedgcock was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the St. James Episcopal Church in Albion. She was also well-known for her homemade bread and cookies.
Wanda is survived by her children, James (Diane) Hedgcock of Bronson, Virginia (Mark) Garrison of Albion and Paul (Jan) Hedgcock of Union City; two stepchildren, Robert Hedgcock and Daryl VanOstenbridge; eleven grandchildren, as well as numerous great grandchildren, and great -great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sloan, brother, Max Ridley and two grandchildren.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating the life of Wanda Hedgcock will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial of ashes will take place at the Burr Oak Cemetery.
The family suggest those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hedgcock's memory consider the St. James Episcopal Church, 119 W. Erie Street, Albion, MI 49224 or the Masonic Pathways, 1200 Wright Ave., Alma, MI 48801.
Arrangements entrusted to J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, MI 49224. To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020