|
|
Wayne J. Binkley, 62, of East Leroy, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was the son of James and Alice (Williams) Binkley of Ray, Indiana. Wayne proudly served our country in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he worked in the skilled trades at Swift-Eckrich in Quincy, Michigan, and later at Denso Manufacturing in Battle Creek, Michigan. In his retirement, Wayne enjoyed growing his hobby, Binkley's Critical Tree Service.
Wayne was a true outdoorsman and treasured being outside. He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed and kept horses. Wayne was known as an excellent trouble-shooter, mechanic, electrician, and all-around handyman. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends and restoring cars with his son.
Wayne is survived by his loving partner, Cathy Powers of East Leroy, Michigan; his son, Scott Binkley and wife Stephanie, of Montgomery, Michigan; his daughter, Chanda Binkley and partner Julian Freeman of Alexandria, Virginia; a grandson, Nicholas Binkley; former spouse, Grace Boyer; and two sisters, Nancy Ward and April Conley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stephen Binkley.
In keeping with Wayne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Internment will take place at California Corners Cemetery outside of Montgomery, Michigan.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020