Wayne Lee Collins, 85, of Reading, quietly slipped away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family; a peaceful end to a long life well lived.
Wayne was born in Leonidas, Mich., to Kenneth and Gladys (Worthington) Collins.
Wayne graduated from Reading High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Taylor, on Dec. 6. Farming was in his blood and he farmed his entire life. His hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, socializing with friends, exercising at the Coldwater Senior Center, and lunching at Ray's and the Lone Ranger in Reading.
Survivors include three daughters: Linda (Fredrick "Rick") Mason of Coldwater, Kathy (Chad) Williams of Grand Rapids and Teri (Philip) Martinez of Linden; six grandchildren: Aaron (Maeve) Mason, Adam (Linda) Mason, Christopher (Stephany) Williams, Jenna (Tim) Koeller, Michael (Julia) Martinez and Katie (Eric) Pouget; five great-grandchildren: Kendall and Avery Mason, Daisy and Chip Williams and Jessamyn Koeller; sisters Mary (Frank) Clampit and Helen (Gerald) Kramer, brother James Collins and sister-in-law Wilhelmina Collins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold, and wife Dolores.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22 from
5-8 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Reading Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wayne's honor to the H & C Burnside Senior Center in Coldwater.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 21, 2019