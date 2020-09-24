1/1
Wendy S. Billman
Wendy Sue Billman, age 56, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Wendy was born on November 12, 1963 in Angola, Indiana to Harold Dean and Lorain (McMurray) Billman. She graduated from Reading High School in 1982.

Wendy worked for Shop Rite grocery Stores for 15 years. She was a member of Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included gardening, camping, being outdoors, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include sons, Casey (Justine) Longardner of Orland, Indiana, and Andrew (Kelley) Longardner of Montgomery, Michigan, grandchildren, Landon, Kylee, Brayden, Mia, Caleb, and Kayden, her father, Harold Dean Billman of Montgomery, Michigan, sisters, Lea Zwart of Montgomery, Michigan, and Sara (Jason) Kasprowicz of Livonia, Michigan, brothers, Stacey (Geraldine) Billman of Reading, Michigan, Kevin Billman of Montgomery, Michigan, Tim (Laurie) Billman of Quincy, Michigan, and Douglas (Michele) Billman of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and a longtime best friend, Mary (Jenny) Hammond of Reading, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorain Billman, and a son, Dustin Longardner.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Pastor Fred Hamlin will officiate the service.

Due to the pandemic the CDC requires social distancing and face masks for the visitation and services.

Burial will follow at California Cemetery, Montgomery, Mich.



Memorials are to the family for a headstone.



( Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com )



Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915

Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
