Wesley W. Godfrey, 87, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 PM on Sunday at Dutcher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw, IN.
Wesley was born February 16, 1933 in Warsaw, IN, the only child of William & Isabelle (May) Godfrey. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956, during the Korean War. Following active duty, Wes served 4 more years in the reserves. He married Barbara A. Higgins on July 3, 1954 in Warsaw, IN. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2018.
Wesley grew up in Warsaw, IN and lived in Alaska from 1963-1970, where he worked for the Alaska Department of Corrections. He came to Fremont, IN in 1970 and worked briefly for ILC Products. Wes went to work for (Eckrich)Con Agra in Quincy in 1973, moving to Coldwater in 1988, and retiring from Con Agra in 2001, after 27 + years.
Wes and Barbara; where there was one, there was the other. They spent their time together; at the lake, going to dinner or just taking a day adventure. One made decisions on even days, the other on odd days. They were fun loving people, always on the go and always ready for a glass of White Zin or a Miller Lite. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sporting events on TV, especially IU and Notre Dame, and going to their grandkids events.
Wes is survived by his family Mark and Kathy Barone of Coldwater, Greg and Brenda Dutcher of Union City, their grandchildren Vinni, Vito & Sal, Cassie, Gregory & Rachael, cousins Janet Zimmer, Debbie Swihart, Ruth Griswold all of Warsaw, IN, Gloria Jean Godfrey of Winter Garden, FL, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean (Noel) Woods of Palmer, AK, Thair Higgins of El Cerrito, CA, nieces and nephews Jolane (Patrick Watson) Wiegand of Angel Fire, NM , Lynn (Wade) Miller of Chugiak, AK, Nathan (Sandra) Woods of Eagle River, AK, Wayne Woods of Palmer, AK, Marcia Higgins, Lori Higgins all of El Cerrito, CA. In addition to his wife Barbara, he was preceded in death by his niece Barbara Nakajo.
Memorial may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo School.