Wesley W. Kinsey, 82, of Coldwater passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Joe Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. In accordance to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Wes was born December 23, 1937 to Robert and Cleo Belle (Fuller) Kinsey in Warsaw, IN. They moved to Coldwater when he was a young boy. He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart Marjorie Davenport in October that year. They had been married 64 years. Wesley worked most of his life for the Pioneer Seed Corn Company, he started out at a young age delivering seed corn for his father. He rose through the company to become a District Sales Manager. That district covered nearly the State of Michigan and for several years he was top in sales for his company. After he retired, he moved to Cincinnati where he opened a Mancino's Pizza restaurant and ran that for 15 plus years. He then returned to his beloved Coldwater to live out the remainder of his years with family and friends.
Wesley was an avid golfer achieving two Hole in One's and played once at the famous Pebble Beach Golf Course in California. His favorite place to play was at the Coldwater Country Club where he played with many of his friends, he was also a past president of the country club. He had a love of hunting and fishing up north and out west. Wes loved to place a good wager and enjoyed his times visiting the casinos and horse tracks. He traveled a lot throughout his life and had visited many states as well as many countries.
Wes was a people person and it can be said that he never met a stranger. He had the gift of gab and a wonderful sense of humor that made for a great story teller. He was an optimist and one often felt better after talking with him. In his later years, he got much joy from spending time with his family and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wesley is survived by his wife Marjorie, sons, Wesley Paul (Denise)Kinsey, Mark (Michelle)Kinsey, daughter Kimn (Don) Steffey, sister, Vicki Adams, grandchildren, Billy and Jolie Kinsey, Ryan (Courtney) Kinsey, Jessica (Phil) White, Laura (Elliot) Fowler, Eric Steffey and Griffin Kinsey and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Robert Kinsey, step sister Billy Jo McLaughlin and brother Fred Kinsey.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Assn.
Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com