Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
William Conley Sr


1951 - 2019
William Conley Sr Obituary
William "Bill" Conley, Sr., 68, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at University of Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

He was born April 20, 1951 in Ragland, West Virginia to Bennie and Madeline (Curry) Conley.

Funeral services for William "Bill" Conley, Sr. will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Abe Prater officiating. Burial will follow at Mosherville Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 29, 2019
