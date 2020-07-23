1/
William E. Butters
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Butters, age 82, went to be with Jesus on July 20, 2020.
Bill was born July 13, 1938, in Quincy. On July 5, 1958, he married Carol Ann Rigg.
Bill is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Ray Butters. He is survived by his wife, Carol Butters; children Jay (Sharon) Butters, Tammy (Phillip) Slisher, Annette (Rod) Apple and Chad (Kelly) Butters; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 25, at the home of Jay and Sharon Butters, 311 Lyter Road, Colon. The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m., with a memorial service at 5 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
the home of Jay and Sharon Butters
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
05:00 PM
the home of Jay and Sharon Butters
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved