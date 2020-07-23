William E. Butters, age 82, went to be with Jesus on July 20, 2020.

Bill was born July 13, 1938, in Quincy. On July 5, 1958, he married Carol Ann Rigg.

Bill is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Ray Butters. He is survived by his wife, Carol Butters; children Jay (Sharon) Butters, Tammy (Phillip) Slisher, Annette (Rod) Apple and Chad (Kelly) Butters; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 25, at the home of Jay and Sharon Butters, 311 Lyter Road, Colon. The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m., with a memorial service at 5 p.m.

