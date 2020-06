Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

William (Billy) Fry Jr., 50, of Grand Ledge, passed away May 22, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, due to injures from a motorcycle accident.



He was born Nov. 6, 1969, in Montpelier, Ohio, to William (Bill) and Wanda (Montgomery) Fry.



Private services will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store