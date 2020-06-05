William Fry Jr.
William (Billy) Fry Jr., 50, of Grand Ledge, passed away May 22, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, due to injures from a motorcycle accident.

He was born Nov. 6, 1969, in Montpelier, Ohio, to William (Bill) and Wanda (Montgomery) Fry.

Private services will be held at a later date.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 5, 2020.
