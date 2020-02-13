|
William (Bill) Samuel Poole, Sr. 85 of Allen passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Maple Lawn in Coldwater.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial will take place at a later date in the Allen Cemetery.
William was born January 5, 1935 to John W.and Thelma I. (Key) Poole in Meadow, TN. Bill was married to Patty Smith on February 1, 1963, and she preceded him in death on October 19, 2007. William spent 18 years at Addison Products in Jonesville and earned his millwright while serving as a Union Steward for the UAW. He later took a position with Mechanical Products in Jackson before retiring in 2000.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Bill liked to ride his bike while spending time visiting family and friends in the mountains of Tennessee and West Virginia. He also liked to keep busy by tinkering in his garage and rebuilding engines. Bill was a quiet man whose true joy in life was spending time with his family.
William is survived by three brothers: Franklin (Charlotte) Poole, Jack (Novelle) Poole, and Donald Ray all of Maryville, TN and his children Wanda Sue (Terry) Hurst of Maryville, TN, Leonard (Terri) Poole of Maryville, TN, William (Brenda) Poole, Jr. of Quincy, and Sherry (Russell) Face of Allen; his grandchildren Colin (Elaine) Hurst, Trudy (Robert) Woods, Jason E. Poole, Krystal Gregory, Edward L. (Nicholl) Huston III, Trista (Matthew) Sleziak, William Poole III, Casey (Tyler) Bassage, Andrew (Alison) Face, Jacqueline Poole; 14 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patty Poole; his brother Arthur Poole; his sister Shirley Hall; and his sister-in-law's Charlotte and Novelle Poole.
Memorials may be directed to the . www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020