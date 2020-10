Or Copy this URL to Share

Winola L. Goodwin, 89, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Drews Place of Coldwater.

Visitation for Winola Goodwin will be held noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Face-coverings and social-distancing are required for indoor gatherings.





