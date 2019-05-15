|
Yvonne H. Everline, 85, of California Township, Branch County, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility, Coldwater, Mich.
Yvonne was born on Aug. 7, 1933, in California Township, Branch County, Mich., to Ford and Gladys (Hall) Fradenburg. They preceded her in death.
She attended Montgomery School and graduated from Reading High School.
Yvonne married Samuel E. Everline on Dec. 7, 1952. He preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 1998.
She was a longtime member of the California Community Church, and served as the church organist for many years. Yvonne enjoyed reading, fishing, flowers, and cats.
She is survived by three sons, Samuel (Diane) Everline of Quincy, Mich., Scott (Mary) Everline of Reading, Mich., and Steven Everline of Coldwater, Mich.; a son-in-law, Charles Stempien of Coldwater, Mich.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Yvonne was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherie Stempien; and a son, Terry Everline.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Case officiating.
Burial will follow at California Cemetery, Montgomery, Mich.
Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the California Community Church, 816 Halls Corner Road, Montgomery, Michigan 49255 or to the Humane Society of Branch County, 969 Quincy, MI 49082.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind., (260) 495-2915.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 15, 2019