Yvonne L. Pierucki, 77, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Laurels of Coldwater. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12 Noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Harold Jewel from the Oasis of Love Church officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Yvonne was born August 21, 1941 in Mt. Pisgah, KY to James & Martha (Blevins) Phipps. She married Conrad J. Pierucki on November 1, 1959. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2011.
Mrs. Pierucki was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She also worked for Federal Mogul and Bundy Tubing. Yvonne enjoyed the outdoors; gardening and flowers. She was a true all American homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing, embroidery and crocheting. She treasured her family time; going camping, traveling and making memories at their family lake cabin. Her family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by her children Bernadine (Rusty) Johnson of Coldwater, Constance Thomas of Punta Gorda, FL, Jeanette (Henry) Osburn of Livonia, her siblings Dale Phipps, Gary Phipps, Ernest (Virginia) Phipps, Ethel Knight, 8 grandchildren and many great and great, great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents James and Martha Phipps, son-in-law Randy Thomas, her brother Kelly Phipps and sister Ginny Smith.
Memorials may be directed to the
Published in The Daily Reporter on July 16, 2019