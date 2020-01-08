|
Norwich - Aaron Michael Matzdorff, 37, of Norwich passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Fallon M. (Stephens) Matzdorff.
Aaron was born March 10, 1982, in Westerly, R.I., the son of Margaret Matzdorff and the late Stephen M. Matzdorff. Aaron attended school in Groton and then Ledyard High School. After high school Aaron attended the University of New Haven for two years. Aaron worked at Spicer's Marina in Noank for the past 17 years.
In addition to his wife and mother, Aaron is survived by his brother, Nathan Matzdorff (fiancée Christie Martin) of South Carolina; and his sister Leah Matzdorff of Groton. Aaron is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Aurora and Jeshua Matzdorff, Aidan and Jacob Jackson and Elliotte Arnold.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Groton Bible Chapel, Groton. There are no calling hours and burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hole in The Wall Gang.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 8, 2020