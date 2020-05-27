Pawcatuck - Abigail R. Farina, 21, beloved daughter of Terry Selburg of Pawcatuck and Richard Farina Jr. of North Stonington, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
"Abby" resided in Pawcatuck and was a Stonington High School Graduate. A former horse owner, Abby was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She worked as an animal caregiver for John Gagnon's Pet Resort in Colchester.
She will be dearly missed by her parents Terry and Richard and her step-father Patrick Selburg; her brother William R. "Will" Farina of Pawcatuck; maternal grandparents, Clarence "Pete" and Virginia Brayman of Pawcatuck; paternal grandfather Richard Farina Sr. of Palmyra, Maine; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Abby was predeceased by her paternal grandmother Florence Farina; and her maternal great-grandmother Florence Buck.
All services are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 in Abby's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
"Abby" resided in Pawcatuck and was a Stonington High School Graduate. A former horse owner, Abby was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She worked as an animal caregiver for John Gagnon's Pet Resort in Colchester.
She will be dearly missed by her parents Terry and Richard and her step-father Patrick Selburg; her brother William R. "Will" Farina of Pawcatuck; maternal grandparents, Clarence "Pete" and Virginia Brayman of Pawcatuck; paternal grandfather Richard Farina Sr. of Palmyra, Maine; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Abby was predeceased by her paternal grandmother Florence Farina; and her maternal great-grandmother Florence Buck.
All services are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 in Abby's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 27, 2020.