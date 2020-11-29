Mystic - Dorothy Hill (Raynor) Eames of Mystic, died Nov. 23, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 97. She was born in Southampton, N.Y. August 5, 1923, the daughter of Charles Evremonde Raynor and Agnes Ellen (Hill) Raynor and sister of Evremonde John Raynor, all of Southampton; all deceased. She was married Dec. 27, 1941, in Water Mill, N.Y., to the late Courtland Terry Eames (d. 1981) of Southampton. The family moved to Groton in 1952. In August, 2004, she married William V. Abt of Mystic.
She is survived by her children: Gareth Terry Eames and Nancy of Little Compton, R.I., Mary Agnes (Eames) Ucci and Angelo of Woburn, Mass., Lynette Fay (Eames) Gardner and Sidney of Griswold and Terry Hill Eames and Yokasta of Norwich. She leaves 11 grandchildren: Arlyn, Geoffrey, Hadley and Douglas; David and Rachel; Christopher and Melissa; Erin, Teuddys and Briana; and 19 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Ben and Grace; AJ, Max, Nico, Benjamin, Gavin and Delia; Samantha, Alison, and Benjamin; Daniel, Michael, Matthew and Anna; and Kolby, Corbin and Nevaeh.
"Mrs. Eames," as she was known to myriad Robert E. Fitch High School students, began her connection to education when she started driving small and large school bus routes in Groton for children with special needs and for the general student population. She was an active member of Bishop Seabury Memorial Episcopal Church where she served for many years as a teacher of Sunday School, a member of the vestry and of the Altar Guild. At the age of 36, she entered the University of Connecticut where she graduated with a B.A. degree and two subsequent M.A. degrees. She taught English at Fitch for over 40 years. Mrs. Eames and her first husband built their waterfront home on Jupiter Point in Groton in 1980. It was the first totally solar heated house on the East Coast. She was also an artist who studied at the University of Connecticut, the Lyman Allyn Museum, Southampton College and in private studios. Her watercolors and pastels have hung in the Mystic Art Association gallery, where she later became a docent. She was active in innumerable public service committees over the seventy years of her life in Groton and Mystic, including the Kiwanis Club, Fitch High School Keyettes, president of Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), City of Groton as councilwoman, Southeastern Community Mental Health Authority and others. In her advanced years, she, together with her beloved second husband Bill, still enjoyed sharing an artist studio in their home, meeting colleagues at the Friendly's in Mystic and taking rides to Stonington Point to paint and view the sunsets.
Mrs. Eames/Abt will be remembered by innumerable community leaders, students, friends and family, especially as a champion of the underserved and those with special needs. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to SCADD, 62 Coit St., New London or the North Sea Community House, P.O. Box 308, 130 Noyac Road, Southampton, NY 11969. Please visit www.byles.com
