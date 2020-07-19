Norwich - Adam Lee Milton, 23, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, of an accidental overdose. Adam was born Feb. 21, 1997, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to Timothy and Christina (Purcell) Milton. He is also survived by his brother Erik D. Milton; his maternal grandmother Sandra (Brown) Purcell, of Preston; his paternal grandparents William and Sandy (Merchant) Milton, of Norwich; additionally, his uncle/godfather Keith and Carrie Milton, of Norwich; his uncle Dave and aunt Linda Purcell, of Townsend, Mass.; his uncle Kevin Purcell and uncle Brian Purcell, of Hampton. He loved his cousins, old and young: Cameron Milton, Jordyn Milton, Chantay Purcell, JJ, Steven and Daniel Poirier, Zackary, Tristan and Bryleigh Purcell, Jaevyn and Kailese Balkun; as well as his great-aunt Lettie Schultz; cousins Jill and Steven Bourbeau, Taylor Deveau, Alexia and Ryanne Bourbeau; and his aunt and godmother Lori Vlaun, of Norwich. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Coppy John G. Purcell, April 20, 2020. He will be forever missed by our golden doodle, Kalut, that will always be looking for him to take her for a ride in his truck, hiking and fishing.
Adam loved playing wiffle ball, football, fishing and building forts with Zack and Tristan, as he did growing up with Erik and his uncles. He had a huge circle of friends who have outpoured their hearts to us this week; and we feel so much love from them.
Adam attended Samuel Huntington School, where he built friendships that he treasured all of his life. He went on to Kelly Middle School, and graduated in 2015, from Norwich Free Academy. Adam attended Three Rivers Community College to gain the knowledge he needed to run his business. He also attended Goodwin University to become a certified welder as part of his business adventures. Adam was a member of the First Congregational Church in Norwichtown.
Adam was an amazing young man who built his business, AM Landscape, on his own. He worked so hard, and was determined to have a successful landscape business. He bought his first piece of equipment in high school by driving to Cape Cod, on his own, to purchase his first tractor to replace the push mower that he started with. He often was late for school in his senior year, due to hanging flyers on doors, bidding jobs, and sometimes, completing the work. His clients are sharing how he was such a reliable, kind young man, who did so much more for them than landscape services. Adam was extremely outspoken and never held back his opinion; you knew exactly how he felt. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone. He had a great sense of humor and was so quick with the one-liners.
Adam grew up playing sports with Norwich Little League, Norwich Youth Soccer and Norwich Youth Football; and played football at Norwich Free Academy. Adam could always be found at Summit Fitness and Sports, lifting weights; he was physically and mentally very strong. He also practiced mixed martial arts, and had found a passion in boxing. His biggest love was fishing. He often complained how the opening day of fishing conflicted with baseball opening day. Adam was also an accomplished cook. He could not only catch his fish, but knew many ways to cook some great, perfectly seasoned meals. His family will treasure our Lake Winnipesaukee vacation last week, seeing Adam water ski, swim to the raft with Erik and dine together at our favorite restaurant.
That was Adam - this amazing young man, who should be remembered for this and not the one mistake that took him too soon. We would have fought, if we had seen signs of cocaine use. We feel strongly as a family that hiding the cause of his death will help no one; but if his story can stop just one person or an addict push even harder for sobriety, encourage an active user to choose recovery, or shine light on this horrible epidemic, then it is worth sharing.
"Kids, please share his story, and never trust a dealer. Choose your family and your life first. If Adam had survived, it would have been an extremely difficult recovery; and probably, he would have been unable to do the things he loved. Think again; you are not invisible."
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to celebrate Adam's life from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Moose Lodge in Fitchville. In honor of Adam, please wear your favorite t-shirt (no collars); and feel free, in "Adam fashion," to wear your favorite boots, even with shorts, or an amazing pair of sneakers that he would have loved. The wearing of masks is also encouraged. A GoFundMe account has been set up for a scholarship. Please visit: www.gofundme.com
, "Celebrating the Life of Adam Milton," organized by John Purcell (uncle). The Godere Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory, please visit goderefuneralhome.com
.