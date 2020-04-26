|
Old Lyme - Adela Sloane Wilmerding is mourned by her three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Nearing 87, she passed peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning April 13, 2020. Her life began on Griswold Point. From there she graced Montreal, Foxcroft School, Smith College, Manhattan, Princeton and Old Lyme with her presence. She celebrated nearly 62 years of marriage to Lucius, who passed in 2018. Adela espoused the values of gratitude, philanthropy, poise, humbleness and an appreciation for simplicity. She lived a full life as a home maker, bread baker, gardener, dog lover, global traveler and community supporter. She advocated for many organizations. The library that was her first job, the Princeton Art Museum, the Shade Tree Commission and the Old Lyme Historical Society were among a few recipients of her generous heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the library that was near and dear to her, Phoebe Griffin Noyes Old Lyme Library, 2 Library Lane, CT 06371.
A memorial service will be held when appropriate. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020