Niantic - Adelaide Lylette "Addie" Sturgess, 93, of Niantic passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home in Niantic.
She was born in Lansdowne, Pa. Dec. 11, 1926, the daughter of Robert and Maria Nels Longacre. She was predeceased by her husband of many years, Charles T. Strugess of Branford.
She enjoyed a full life, rich with experiences and many stories that she loved to share, such as her love of family, its history and her great appreciation of the arts. Some of her experiences took her from modeling in Philadelphia, working many years as an Executive Administrator, years of boating with Charlie, and to helping produce summer shows at Pine Orchard Yacht Club in Branford.
Addie is survived by her daughter, Lylette Macdonald and husband Bob of Fort Myers, Fla.; stepchildren, Jeffrey Sturgess and wife Catherine, Leslie Schwanfelder and Rod Sturgess; her grandchildren, Kurt and his wife Cassandra Macdonald, Allison and husband Seth Barrow, Christopher Sturgess and wfe Emily, Liesel and husband John Knowlton, Patrick Schwanfelder and wife Jessica, Jessica Sturgess and husband Donovan; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Fornwalt of Fenwick Island, Del. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Longacre.
Her family would like to thank Koko Kouassi for her care and love she provided Adelaide during the last two years at her home.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Interment will be private. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Feb. 11, 2020